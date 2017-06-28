FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Destiny Media appoints Fred Vandenberg CEO
June 28, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Destiny Media appoints Fred Vandenberg CEO

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc

* Destiny Media Technologies provides executive officer and director update

* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - appointed fred vandenberg to role of president and chief executive officer to replace steve vestergaard.

* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - vandenberg is currently destiny's chief financial officer and will remain in that role on a temporary basis

* Hyonmyong cho has replaced vestergaard as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

