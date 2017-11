Nov 16 (Reuters) - Deswell Industries Inc-

* Deswell announces first half 2018 results

* Deswell Industries Inc - ‍board of directors decided no cash dividend will be paid for first half of fiscal year ended September 30, 2017​

* Deswell Industries Inc - ‍company expects distribution of dividend will be resumed no later than March 31, 2019​