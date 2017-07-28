FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Details of India cenbank’s July 28 bond auction
#Company News
July 28, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Details of India cenbank’s July 28 bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment of 63.13 percent on 7 bids at 2027 bond auction

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 43 bids for 125.5 billion rupees received at FRB 2024 sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 93.16 percent on 2 bids at frb 2024 auction

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 79.89 billion rupees out of 200 bids for 339.71 billion rupees received at 2027 bond sale

* RBI accepts 42 bids for 19.88 billion rupees out of 129 bids for 99.01 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 6.04 percent on 9 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 7 bids for 19.84 billion rupees out of 114 bids for 75.06 billion rupees received at 2046 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 88.07 percent on 2 bids at 2046 bond auction Source text - bit.ly/2vPqA3Q

