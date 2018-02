BRIEF-Detection Technology Oct-Dec EBIT Falls To EUR 7.0 Mln ​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Detection Technology Oyj:

* ‍OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2017 NET SALES INCREASED BY 17.0% TO EUR 27.5 MILLION (23.5)​

* OCT-DEC OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS EUR 7.0 MILLION (5.2)

* FY ‍DIVIDEND EUR 0.35 PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS SALES FOR SECURITY AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN 2018​

* ‍PRICE COMPETITION WILL BE TOUGHER IN ALL OF COMPANY‘S MARKETS IN 2018​

* ‍DETECTION TECHNOLOGY‘S MEDIUM-TERM BUSINESS OUTLOOK IS UNCHANGED​

* ‍IN TERMS OF MEDICAL APPLICATIONS, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT SALES WILL INCREASE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍IN TERMS OF MEDICAL APPLICATIONS, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT SALES WILL DECREASE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)