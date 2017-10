Sept 14 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍federal Minister of Environment, Climate Change has declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act​

* Detour Gold Corp - west detour ‍project will therefore remain under provincial environmental assessment permitting process ​

* Detour Gold Corp - ‍does not intend to change overall timing for development of west detour​