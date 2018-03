March 5 (Reuters) - Detsky Mir:

* Q4 NET PROFIT RUB 2.53 BILLION VERSUS RUB 2.14 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA RUB 4.17 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.57 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES SINGLE-DIGIT LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN 2018 IN RUSSIA

* PLANS TO MAINTAIN TWO-DIGIT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN GROWTH IN MID-TERM

* PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST 250 STORES IN MID-TERM

* MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND DISTRIBUTING ENTIRE FY 2017 NET PROFIT AS DIVIDEND Source text - bit.ly/2H3c2CK

