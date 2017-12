Dec 14 (Reuters) - Detsky Mir:

* SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH ARREST OF DETSKY MIR SHARES OWNED BY SISTEMA IT OPERATES IN USUAL WAY

* SAYS ABOVE ISSUES DO NOT AFFECT OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES OF DETSKY MIR

* SAYS ABOVE ISSUES DO NOT IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON OPERATIONS WITH SHARES OF DETSKY MIR THAT ARE OWNED BY OTHER SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS ABOVE ISSUES DO NOT IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON OTHER SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS TO RECEIVE DIVIDENDS