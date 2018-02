BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Launches Accelerated 1.2 Mln Secondary Placing of Bank Zachodni WBK shares

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA

* DEUTSCHE BANK ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 1.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF BANK ZACHODNI WBK - DEUTSCHE BANK

* THE PLACING REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 1.2% OF BANK ZACHODNI WBK EXISTING ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL - DEUTSCHE BANK

* THE PLACING SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS (THE PLACEES) THROUGH AN UNDOCUMENTED ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD TO BE CARRIED OUT BY DEUTSCHE BANK AG - DEUTSCHE BANK

* THE BOOK FOR BANK ZACHODNI WBK OFFERING WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT - DEUTSCHE BANK