Jan 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* INVESTS IN NETZKONTOR NORD GMBH

* DBAG ECF TO BUY MAJORITY OF SHARES IN NETZKONTOR AS PART OF A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT (MBO)

* FOR ITS CO-INVESTMENT ALONGSIDE DBAG ECF, DBAG WILL INVEST UP TO 4.6 MILLION EUROS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - bit.ly/2mELPCD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)