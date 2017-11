Nov 15 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG:

* 9M PROFIT 85.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS 72.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* 9M REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 161 MILLION EUR

* DIVIDEND 1.45 EURPER SHARE

* ‍STANDING BY ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​