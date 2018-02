Feb 14 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT GROWS SIGNIFICANTLY AND CLOSES THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017/2018 SUCCESSFULLY AS PLANNED

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY 53% UP TO EUR 6.6 MILLION

* Q1 FFO AMOUNTS TO EUR 3.4 MILLION / AFFO AMOUNTS TO EUR 0.9 MILLION

* FFO GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 CONFIRMED