July 28 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SIGNING OF NEW RENTAL CONTRACTS AT DOMCENTER GREIFSWALD IN COURSE OF THE REVITALISATION OF THE PROPERTY

* ‍ALL NEW LEASE CONTRACTS ARE AGREED UPON A PERIOD OF AT LEAST 10 YEARS AND ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON 1^ST MARCH 2018​