Nov 2 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG: PBB RAISES 2017 FULL-YEAR PBT GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN EUR195 MILLION AND EUR200 MILLION

* ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS TOTALLED EUR154 MILLION​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT OF BETWEEN EUR195 MILLION AND EUR200 MILLION​