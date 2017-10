BRIEF-Deutsche Technologie Beteiligungen changes to boards, EGM scheduled

Oct 25 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE TECHNOLOGIE BETEILIGUNGEN AG:

* DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD SCHLUTER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE END OF NEXT AGM​

* OLAF HEIN TO BE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN AND HOLGER HENKEL HIS DEPUTY

* SOLE MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD JÜRGEN STEUER RESIGNS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT‍​

* APPOINTS AXEL HARLOFF AND HEINZ-RÜDIGER WEITZEL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR 5 YRS

* RESOLVES TO CALL EGM ON DECEMBER 8

* TO PROPOSE TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY EUR 9.0 MILLION BY ISSUING 9.0 MILLION NEW SHARES