Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom Chief Financial Officer says

* Consolidation being explored in the U.S. and but must wait to see whether there are results

* Won't comment on merger speculation about T-Mobile US

* T-Mobile US has all the ingredients for a successful business

* it is possible to be successful in U.S. market both as fixed-line cable and as mobile networks company

* Telekom view of BT is unchanged, it's well positioned in the market