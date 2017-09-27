FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2017 / 4:49 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen announces conversion price for new convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Se

* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen se: deutsche wohnen se announces conversion price for new convertible bonds and final repurchase price of the convertible bond tender offer

* Says been set at eur 36.3186

* Says initial conversion price of new convertible bonds due january 2026 amounts to eur 50.8460

* Says successfully repurchased today convertible bonds due 2021 in an aggregate nominal amount of eur 394.3 million

* Says final purchase price per bond amounts to eur 183,274.30, plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.