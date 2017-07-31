BRIEF-Devon Energy announces $340 million of non-core asset sales

July 31 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon Energy announces $340 million of non-core asset sales

* Devon Energy Corp - ‍net production from divested properties averaged approximately 4,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day (60 percent oil)​

* Devon Energy Corp - ‍expects to incur minimal taxes associated with the deals

* Devon Energy Corp - actively marketing Johnson County assets and expects to complete its non-core divestiture program over next year​