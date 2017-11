Nov 14 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Devon energy announces 5,100 BOE per day stack well offsetting coyote development

* Brought online high-rate lower Meramec oil well offsetting Coyote development in “over-pressured” oil window of stack play​

* ‍In Q4, co expects to bring online approximately 25 wells in stack play​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: