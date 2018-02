Feb 27 (Reuters) - Devro Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 6.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 8.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT AHEAD OF 2016 DUE TO LOWER EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS IN 2017​

* FY ‍REVENUE AT £256.9M​ VERSUS 241.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT FLAT AT £38.1M​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT £26.7M VERSUS £28.9M​ YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)