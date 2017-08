July 21 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :

* Says board approves non-convertible secured/unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 75 billion rupees

* Says approved NCD issue worth up to 5 billion rupees​

* Says approved issue of non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures, upto an amount of 5 billion rupees

