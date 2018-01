Jan 8 (Reuters) - DexCom Inc:

* DEXCOM REPORTS RECORD PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $830 MILLION TO $850 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $715 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY Q4 REVENUE $218 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $212.6 MILLION

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $710.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $854.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $212.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S