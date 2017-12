BRIEF-Dextera Surgical Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc:

* DEXTERA SURGICAL FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AND SIGNS ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AESCULAP, INC.

* DEXTERA SURGICAL INC - ‍VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PETITION WAS FILED IN UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE​

* DEXTERA SURGICAL INC - ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AESCULAP INC, AN AFFILIATE OF B. BRAUN GROUP, FOR APPROXIMATELY $17.3 MILLION​

* DEXTERA SURGICAL - PROPOSED BIDDING PROCEDURES WOULD REQUIRE PARTIES TO SUBMIT COMPETITIVE BINDING OFFERS TO BUY CO‘S ASSETS

* DEXTERA SURGICAL INC - ‍NEGOTIATED WITH AESCULAP FOR DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING​

* DEXTERA SURGICAL - FINAL SALE APPROVAL HEARING ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE SHORTLY AFTER AUCTION OF CO'S ASSETS, ANTICIPATED CLOSING TO OCCUR BY EARLY 2018