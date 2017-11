Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Dextera Surgical reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dextera Surgical Inc - ‍total product sales were approximately $0.6 million for fiscal 2018 Q1 compared with $0.4 million for same quarter of fiscal 2017​