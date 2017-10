Oct 11 (Reuters) - DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG: CHANGES ON BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍FRANZ JOSEF NICK TO BECOME NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER​

* ‍BEHROOZ ABDOLVAND ELECTED NEW BOARD OF MANAGEMENT CHAIRMAN​

* ‍ABDOLVAND TODAY RESIGNED FROM HIS POST AS MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 31 OCTOBER 2017​