July 6 (Reuters) - DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.4 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR -4.3 MIO.)

* ‍REALIZED NO BUSINESS VOLUME IN Q1 (Q1 2016: EUR 3.4 MILLION.)​

* GROSS PROFITS TOTALED EUR 1.6 MILLION IN Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 0.4 MILLION)

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT A NOTABLY HIGHER BUSINESS VOLUME FOR FULL YEAR 2017​

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT A NOTABLY HIGHER BUSINESS VOLUME FOR FULL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)