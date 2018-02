BRIEF-Dgap-News Lotto24 AG Lotto24 Reaches Targets For 2017 Despite Weak Jackpot Trend And Strong Competition

Lotto24 Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: LOTTO24 AG: LOTTO24 REACHES TARGETS FOR 2017 DESPITE WEAK JACKPOT TREND AND STRONG COMPETITION

* ‍RAISED BILLINGS BY 10.1% TO EUR 220.7 MILLION IN 2017 (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 200.5 MILLION)​

* PLANS TO INCREASE ITS MARKETING INVESTMENT IN 2018

* RAISED REVENUES BY 10.8% TO EUR 25.2 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 22.8 MILLION)

* ANTICIPATES INCREASE IN BILLINGS OF 15% TO 20%, WITH A GROWING NUMBER OF NEW CUSTOMERS AND A RISE IN CPL

* EXPECTS 2018 SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN GROSS MARGIN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ‍NET PROFIT EUR 2.5 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -2.3 MILLION)​

* ‍COMPANY THUS REACHED BREAK-EVEN ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR FIRST TIME​

* LOTTO24 - DEPENDING ON EXTERNAL CONDITIONS AND MARKETING INVESTMENTS, 2018 EBIT AND NET PROFIT WILL REMAIN ABOVE BREAK-EVEN MARK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: