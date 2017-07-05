FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DHT Holdings files shelf registration statement on form F-3
July 5, 2017 / 8:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-DHT Holdings files shelf registration statement on form F-3

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT Holdings, Inc files shelf registration statement on form f-3

* Says shelf registration statement will allow DHT to more readily raise up to $850 million in capital

* Says shelf registration statement also registers 47.7 million common shares that were issued to BW Group limited

* Says it has no present intention to utilize shelf registration statement

* Says it has received no indication that BW Group is planning to sell any of its shares in DHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

