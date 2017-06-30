FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DHT Holdings says 47.7 mln common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​
June 30, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-DHT Holdings says 47.7 mln common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - DHT Holdings Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $850 million - SEC Filing

* DHT Holdings Inc - 47.7 million common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​

* Says will not receive any of the proceeds from any such sales of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders

* DHT Holdings says plan to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund expansion of fleet, pending vessel acquisitions and shipbuilding contracts Source text: [bit.ly/2u6r1X0] Further company coverage:

