2 months ago
BRIEF-DHT Holdings SAYS court denies Frontline's request for preliminary injunction
June 7, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DHT Holdings SAYS court denies Frontline's request for preliminary injunction

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - DHT Holdings Inc

* DHT Holdings, Inc.: Court denies Frontline's request for a preliminary injunction

* High court of Marshall Islands has denied Frontline Ltd's request for a preliminary injunction

* Court cited "Frontline's failure to demonstrate a probability of success on merits of its claims"

* Injuction is relating to transactions contemplated by previously announced vessel acquisition agreement between co and BW Group Limited

* ‍High court of Marshall Islands, Supreme Court of State of NY rejected Frontline's attempt to interfere with co's deal of BW's fleet​

* Court noted that Frontline "has no likelihood of success" on any challenge to rights plan implemented by DHT board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

