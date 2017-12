Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd:

* DHX MEDIA AND TENCENT STRIKE MULTI-SERIES STREAMING DEAL

* DHX MEDIA LTD SAYS HAS LICENSED MORE THAN 450 HALF-HOURS OF CHILDREN‘S CONTENT TO TENCENT ACROSS MAINLAND CHINA ON TENCENT‘S STREAMING PLATFORMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: