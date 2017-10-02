FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dhx Media initiates strategic review, says exploring sale of co
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Dhx Media initiates strategic review, says exploring sale of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd:

* DHX Media initiates strategic review

* Has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to company​

* Strategic review committee will be chaired by Donald Wright and includes Elizabeth Beale and Geoffrey Machum Q.C​.

* Alternatives could include, sale of part or all of co, sale of some of assets of co, merger or other business combination with another party​

* Has commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

