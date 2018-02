Feb 13 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd:

* DHX MEDIA DELIVERS GROWTH IN Q2 2018

* REVENUE FOR Q2 2018 GREW BY 55% TO $121.9 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT HAS REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK METRICS FOR FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.07

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.07, REVENUE VIEW C$117.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S