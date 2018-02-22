FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2018 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-DIA says will be difficult to meet 2016-2018 operating cash flow forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s DIA chief financial officer Amando Sanchez:

* Says will be difficult to meet accumulated 2016-2018 operating cash flow forecasts of 750 million euros ($922 million)

* Says: “What we have achieved so far in 2 years is 60.6 pct of that target, it is definitely tougher to do the remaining 40 pct in just one year especially after the reduction in adjusted Ebitda for the year (2017).” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8136 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.