BRIEF-Diageo says overall performance for year remain unchanged

Sept 20 (Reuters) - DIAGEO PLC:

* EXPECTATIONS ON OVERALL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED

* EXPECT H1 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE WILL BE IMPACTED BY LATER TIMING OF CHINESE NEW YEAR AND BY EXPECTED IMPACT OF HIGHWAY BAN IN INDIA

* EXPECT OUR ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION WILL BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS H2

* RE-AFFIRM EXPECTATION OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT TOP LINE GROWTH AND 175BPS OF ORGANIC OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT OVER THREE YEARS ENDING 30 JUNE 2019