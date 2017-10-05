FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln
October 5, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in 13 days

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Silego Technology, the leader in configurable mixed-signal ICS

* Says to pay $276 million in cash with additional contingent consideration of up to $30.4 million for Silego

* Says deal accelerates Dialog’s revenue growth and is accretive to underlying EPS in full calendar year 2018

* Says Silego headquartered in Santa Clara, California with approximately 235 employees worldwideSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

