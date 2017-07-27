BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor sees Q3 revenue of $340-370 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* dialog semiconductor reports results for the second quarter ended 30 june 2017. Q2 2017 revenue above the mid-point of guidance and strong revenue growth momentum into h2 2017.

* Q2 operating profit fell 13 percent to 20 million usd

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to 255.5 million usd

* Says gross margin at 46.4% and underlying¹ gross margin at 47.3%, above May guidance.

* Says underlying¹ operating profit of us$31.6 million, 5% below q2 2016.

* ‍anticipate revenue for q3 2017 to be in range of us$340-us$370 million.​

* ‍expect gross margin for q3 2017 and full year 2017 to be broadly in line with full year 2016​

* Says give us confidence in expecting 2017 to be a year of good revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: