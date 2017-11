Nov 3 (Reuters) - DIAMOND BANK PLC:

* IN FINAL STAGE OF DIVESTING 97.07 PERCENT EQUITY STAKE IN DIAMOND BANK S.A ‍​

* WILL DISPOSE ITS ENTIRE 1.99 MILLION SHARES, WHICH TRANSLATES TO 97.07 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN DIAMOND SA, FOR 61 MILLION EUROS‍​ Source: bit.ly/2j0P48J Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)