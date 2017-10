Oct 26 (Reuters) - Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc

* Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. reports results for third quarter 2017

* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc - ‍board of directors has approved a $7.00 per share special cash dividend​

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $3.67‍​

* Qtrly revenue $36.8 million versus $32.9 mln‍​