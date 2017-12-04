FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamondback Energy - Co & Units Entered Into A Amendment To Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement
#Regulatory News
December 4, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy - Co & Units Entered Into A Amendment To Second Amended & Restated Credit Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - ON NOV 28, 2017, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE TO NOVEMBER 1, 2022 - SEC FILING

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - IN FIFTH AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT WAS INCREASED TO $5.0 BILLION

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - IN FIFTH AMENDMENT BORROWING BASE WAS INCREASED TO $1.8 BILLION, AND BORROWER ELECTED A COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $1.0 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

