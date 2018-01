Jan 24 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc:

* DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC - PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025