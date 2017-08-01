BRIEF-Diamondback Energy Q2 earnings per share $1.61

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $269 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.8 million

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 74.0 - 78.0 mboe/d, up 5% from prior full year guidance midpoint​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍lowering full year 2017 capex guidance to $800 - $950 million from $800 million - $1.0 billion previously​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍diamondback's q2 2017 production was 77.0 mboe/d, up 109% year over year from 36.8 mboe/d in q2 2016​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍during q2 of 2017, diamondback averaged eight operated rigs, drilled 34 gross horizontal wells​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍during q2 of 2017, co turned 35 operated horizontal wells to production​

* Diamondback Energy Inc - ‍in may 2017, company added a ninth operated rig, which began operating in midland basin​

* Diamondback energy inc - ‍Diamondback plans to maintain an eight to nine rig cadence in current commodity price environment​