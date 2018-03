March 1 (Reuters) - DiamondRock Hospitality Co:

* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES THE HOTEL PALOMAR IN PHOENIX, AZ

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF $80 MILLION​

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO - DEAL FOR ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF $80 MILLION​

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO - ‍FUNDED ACQUISITION WITH EXISTING CORPORATE CASH​