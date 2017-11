BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality reports third quarter 2017 results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* DiamondRock Hospitality Company reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.25

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co qtrly ‍revpar was $195.13, a 2.1% increase from comparable period of 2016​

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co sees 2017 comparable RevPAR growth‍​ of 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co sees 2017 affo earnings per share $0.95 to $0.98

