June 27 (Reuters) - DIAMYD MEDICAL AB

* RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY FOR PHASE II TRIAL DIAGNODE-2

* ALLOWED BY AGENCY TO CONDUCT FOLLOW-UP CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS DIAGNOSED WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* CLINICAL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PATIENT RECRUITMENT BY AUTUMN OF 2017