BRIEF-DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS AGREES TO SELL UP TO SEVEN VESSELS

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL UP TO SEVEN VESSELS

* DEAL FOR ‍US$104.0 MILLION​

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL UP TO SEVEN OF ITS CONTAINERSHIP VESSELS TO AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY​

* EXPECTS ANY VESSEL SALES PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 2018, SUBJECT TO EXTENSION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES​

* NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF VESSELS TO BE USED BY CO TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS UNDER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH ADDIEWELL