BRIEF-Diana Containerships Announces Sale Of Two Post-Panamax Container Vessels For $22.0 Mln

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TWO POST-PANAMAX CONTAINER VESSELS

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - DEAL FOR US$22.0 MILLION

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - ‍COMPANY EXPECTS VESSELS TO BE DELIVERED TO BUYER AT LATEST BY MARCH 30, 2018​

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - TO SELL M/V MARCH AND M/V GREAT​ FOR ‍AGGREGATE PRICE OF $22.0 MILLION TO AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF AFOREMENTIONED SALE, DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC.'S FLEET WILL CONSIST OF 9 CONTAINER VESSELS​