Dec 22 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ROTTERDAM WITH WAN HAI LINES

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS-GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$13,150 PER DAY, MINUS 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES, FOR MINIMUM 120 DAYS TO MAXIMUM 170 DAYS

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - HAS ENTERED INTO TIME CHARTER CONTRACT, THROUGH A SEPARATE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, WITH WAN HAI LINES PTE LTD

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - CHARTER EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JAN 26, 2018