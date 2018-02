BRIEF-Diana Containerships Inc. Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $10.21

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* . REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $7.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $10.21

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - LOSS FOR Q4 INCLUDES IMPAIRMENT LOSSES OF $8.4 MILLION FOR 2 VESSELS, WITHOUT WHICH QTRLY NET LOSS WOULD HAVE BEEN $8.2 MILLION

* QTRLY FLEET UTILIZATION 89.7 PERCENT VERSUS 56.9 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* SAYS LOSS PER SHARE ‍ADJUSTED TO GIVE EFFECT TO REVERSE STOCK SPLITS THAT BECAME EFFECTIVE IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)