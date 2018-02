Feb 13 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A PANAMAX CONTAINER VESSEL, THE M/V NEW JERSEY

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY US$9.67 MILLION

* DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS - HAS SIGNED, THROUGH UNIT, MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT TO SELL TO UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY 2006-BUILT VESSEL "NEW JERSEY"