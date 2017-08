July 5 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc - Agreed to refinance its existing loan facility with Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Shipping - Refinance to Diana Containerships with loan facility of $82.6 million, which reflects an additional loan amount $40.0 million

* Diana Shipping Inc - Loan to Diana Containerships also has an additional $5.0 million interest-bearing amount, which is classified as discount premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: